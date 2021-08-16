Akshay Kumar is taking a leap of faith with his upcoming movie Bell Bottom. As the spy thriller is all set to release in theatres amid the coronavirus scare. It's a risky step considering almost every movie is going the digital route where the business from big screens is uncertain. However, as Akki has a huge fan base, he might just give a blockbuster. The makers are releasing the film right after the Independence Day 2021 weekend and ahead of Raksha Bandhan. Bell Bottom was wrapped up on September 30 in London. Bell Bottom Trailer: Lara Dutta as Former Indian PM Indira Gandhi Stuns Netizens With Her Transformation!

Right from the posters to the trailer, Bell Bottom has received love on social media. However, to note Lara Dutta's look as former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi from the movie had grabbed a lot of eyeballs due to the prosthetic makeup in the trailer. This film is based on true events and if you are the one who is planning to watch it in theatres, here's every little detail you need to know about superstar Akshay's upcoming movie. So, let's get started. Bell Bottom: Advance Booking of Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor's Spy Thriller Starts; Book Tickets Online Via Paytm and Book My Show.

Cast

Helmed by Ranjit M Tewari, Bell Bottom will see Akshay Kumar as the lead who is on a mission. He will romance Vaani Kapoor in the flick. The movie also stars Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi, Adil Hussain, Denzil Smith in prominent roles.

Plot

Bell Bottom starring Akshay Kumar is a film that is inspired by true events. Based on real-life hijacking events in India by Khalistani separatists during the 1980s, this one is an intense spy thriller that will give you an adrenaline rush.

Watch Bell Bottom Trailer:

Bell Bottom Release Date and Where to Watch

Bell Bottom releases in theatres near you on August 19. The advance booking for the thriller is already open on Book My Show and Paytm. Until now, the movie is not releasing on any OTT platform.

Bell Bottom Review

As the Akshay Kumar movie is yet to release in theatres, the reviews are not out for now. Once it is out, we will paste the link here for you to read. Until then, stay tuned!

