Akshay Kumar has taken a risk and has released his spy thriller, Bell Bottom in theatres amid the coronavirus scare in India. The film hit the big screens on August 19 and a lot of hope is attached to it. Helmed by Ranjit Tiwari, Bell Bottom is inspired by true events and tells the story of an undercover who helps 210 hostages in a flight held by hijackers. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi, and others in key roles. To note, Lara's look as Indira Gandhi in the movie's trailer was highly appreciated. Now, reviews of Bell Bottom are out, and let's see if this Akki's film has passed the litmus test or not. Read on.

Times of India: "Overall, the film has its flaws, but it doesn't fail to entertain. Bell Bottom lives up to the charm of a Bollywood, big-scale commercial film that deserved to be released on the big screen. And, of course, the fact that this film marks the reopening of theatres after months of shutdown due to the second wave of the pandemic, moviegoers can treat themselves to a grand cinema experience with this one."

Koimoi: "We're spoilt by choices as Akshay Kumar has given us memorable performances like Special 26, Holiday, Airlift & Baby. But even those four performances are distinctively different from each other. All of this, because one man decides just to get up and act well in films like these. The confidence of having a solid script translates to Akshay doing things that would be with us for a very long time."

Watch Bell Bottom Trailer:

Great Andhra: "The special effects (VFX) could have been better. The movie was shot in Scotland, but never once do you feel any liberties were taken with the narrative's authenticity. The production designer who recreated the 1980s deserves special mention."

India Today: "Finally, is it entertaining? Yes, as much as any Akshay Kumar film. Add to that the thrill of watching a film in theatres after what seems like an eternity and 3D-viewing, and you have a winner. Ultimately, we're just happy that we're a step closer to being business as usual at the movies."

After reading the above reviews, Bell Bottom looks like a great watch. As all the critics have hailed Akki's performance. So, go and watch the engaging thriller in the theatre now. Stay tuned!

