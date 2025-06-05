Bollywood actor and humanitarian Sonu Sood said he is “heartbroken” after at least 11 people died and 50 were injured in a stampede outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Taking to X, formerly called Twitter, Sonu wrote: “Heartbroken by the tragedy during the IPL celebrations in Bangalore. Bengaluru Stadium Stampede: Karnataka High Court Takes Suo Motu Notice of Chaos Outside Chinnaswamy, Hearing at 2:30 PM Today.

No celebration is worth a life; Prayers for the families and all those affected.” The stampede took place after a huge crowd of fans gathered to greet the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) after winning the IPL. RCB beat Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 final, winning their first trophy in the league's 18-year history. On June 4, the Karnataka government said that at least 11 people have been killed and over 30 injured in the stampede near the Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Wednesday as a massive crowd turned up for the celebration event of the RCB's first-ever IPL trophy victory.

Sonu Sood Reacts to the Breatbreaking Stampede Incident in Bengaluru

Heartbroken by the tragedy during the IPL celebrations in Bangalore. No celebration is worth a life; Prayers for the families and all those affected. 🙏💔 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 5, 2025

The government has announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for the families of the deceased and also ordered a magisterial probe. Talking about Sonu, the actor has been feted with the Miss World Humanitarian Award. He dedicated it to unsung heroes such as mothers praying for their children, students striving for education despite hardship who couldn't afford to study, and resilient migrants who walked for miles.

Sonu shared a string of pictures of him getting honoured by actor Rana Daggubatti and posing with the award. For the caption, he wrote: This award belongs to every mother who prayed for a bus to take her child home, to every student who couldn’t afford education but never gave up dreaming, and to every migrant who walked miles yet never lost faith. Grateful and humbled to receive the Miss World Humanitarian Award, This is for every heart that cares.” Sonu Sood Dedicates Miss World Humanitarian Award to Resilient Mothers, Students and Migrants.

On the professional front, the R... Rajkumar actor was recently seen in the action thriller film Fateh written and directed by him. It also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Jacqueline Fernandez, Vijay Raaz and Dibyendu Bhattacharya. It follows Fateh, an ex-agent who comes out of his tranquil life in order to bring down the entire cyber mafia syndicate when a local girl falls victim to it and goes missing.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2025 12:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).