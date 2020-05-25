Bhai Bhai Song: Salman Khan's Eidi For Fans Gets Declared As Eid 2020 Blockbuster By Netizens (View Tweets)
Salman Khan Bhai Bhai Song (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Bollywood superstar, Salman Khan gave the best Eidi to his fans on the occasion of Eid 2020, as he unveiled a song titled 'Bhai Bhai' on this very special day. The actor released the song on social media and his admirers could not ask for more. For the unware, every Eid, Salman is known to entertain fans with a flick, but however this year, he could not do the same due to the lockdown. And so to compensate the loss, the Bharat star dropped an inspiring song on brotherhood on the festival of Eid. Well, from the moment the melody was out, netizens could not keep calm and were all praises for the star. Bhai Bhai Song: Salman Khan’s Eid Offering Comes On Your Phone Screens And It’s All About 'Bhai'chara (Watch Video).

A scroll through the comment section of the song post shared by Salman on Twitter, tweeple are all happy and have already termed the melody a superhit. 'Bhai Bhai' is sung and penned by the actor himself whereas the music is composed by Sajid Wajid. The most interesting part about the musical piece are the lyrics which screams bhaichara amid these crucial times. Check out some of the reactions to the song below:  Salman Khan's Eid Celebrations Involved Feeding Sheer Khurma To Over 5000 Families – Here’s How.

True That!

Indeed!

Eid Ka Chand!!

Roger That!

Secular Actor!

Ageing Like A Fine Wine!

Hindu Muslim Bhai Bhai!

Inshallah!

Elaborating on 'Bhai Bhai', the song imparts an important message among one and all and tells to be compassionate towards other religions. All in all, it spreads a positive message of brotherhood and unity. Also, for the unaware, amid the lockdown, this is Salman's third song, as earlier he had released 'Pyaar Karona' and 'Tere Bina'. Stay tuned!