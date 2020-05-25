Bhai Bhai Song: Salman Khan's Eidi For Fans Gets Declared As Eid 2020 Blockbuster By Netizens (View Tweets)

Salman Khan Bhai Bhai Song (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Bollywood superstar, Salman Khan gave the best Eidi to his fans on the occasion of Eid 2020, as he unveiled a song titled 'Bhai Bhai' on this very special day. The actor released the song on social media and his admirers could not ask for more. For the unware, every Eid, Salman is known to entertain fans with a flick, but however this year, he could not do the same due to the lockdown. And so to compensate the loss, the Bharat star dropped an inspiring song on brotherhood on the festival of Eid. Well, from the moment the melody was out, netizens could not keep calm and were all praises for the star. Bhai Bhai Song: Salman Khan’s Eid Offering Comes On Your Phone Screens And It’s All About 'Bhai'chara (Watch Video).

A scroll through the comment section of the song post shared by Salman on Twitter, tweeple are all happy and have already termed the melody a superhit. 'Bhai Bhai' is sung and penned by the actor himself whereas the music is composed by Sajid Wajid. The most interesting part about the musical piece are the lyrics which screams bhaichara amid these crucial times. Check out some of the reactions to the song below: Salman Khan's Eid Celebrations Involved Feeding Sheer Khurma To Over 5000 Families – Here’s How.

True That!

Anyone can simply refuse to believe that Salman khan is now 54 years old , here it is #Eidi from Eid ka Chand to all of us. Hindu-Muslim #BhaiBhai enjoy the song guys. #EidMubarak @BeingSalmanKhan https://t.co/7Z1SlnYCo3 pic.twitter.com/YpQNaGICWC — Its Raj..! (@LoyalSalmanFan1) May 25, 2020

Indeed!

The Best thing that I love about @BeingSalmanKhan Sir❤️ is that ,He never disappoints his fans even in tough times. Love U Bhai 3000🤧 #BhaiBhai pic.twitter.com/7GwwrlbiN4 — Ashish ( Salmaniac) (@Being_Ashu21) May 25, 2020

Eid Ka Chand!!

#Eid Ka CHAND❤ is here with BOSS SWAG😍😍😍 MASHALLAH @BeingSalmanKhan TOTALLY KILLING it with the ATTITUDE, WALKING STYLE and TALKING SWAG🔥🔥🔥 He's enjoying himself to FULLEST & a LONELY MAN on the ROAD but with a BELIEF OF BROTHERHOOD in his HEART❤💪😎😘🔥🔥🔥 #BhaiBhai pic.twitter.com/NEzBcCy67r — Dilip Kumar Fan Club (@Amirmurt) May 25, 2020

Roger That!

The Biggest Megastar of the country @BeingSalmanKhan has not only given a song treat for his fans but an important too in the song for those who keep fighting on religion #BhaiBhai — Likith (@Being_Likith) May 25, 2020

Secular Actor!

Ramzan Main Hai Ram Diwali Main Hai Ali Message Yahi Phochana Hai Hume Gully Gully #BhaiBhai #BestEidi Most Secular Actor For A Reason Love You Bhai ❤ @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/cbW0EXTvqT — Aleem...🏌️ (@Its_Aleem) May 25, 2020

Ageing Like A Fine Wine!

Admit It! Talking of Physique and Looks, We Witnessed The BEST #SalmanKhan In Last 5-6 Years In This Lockdown! Most Handsome Superstar Indian Cinema Will Ever Witness! Ageing Like Fine Wine, #BhaiBhai pic.twitter.com/zExV8H5YSE — YOGESH (@i_yogesh22) May 25, 2020

Hindu Muslim Bhai Bhai!

Hindu Muslim BHAI BHAI 😍 Kya Bolte Miya Bhai 🔥#BhaiBhai pic.twitter.com/gIMFZWYgY5 — being.shahbaaz (@beingshahbaaz17) May 25, 2020

Inshallah!

Message yahi pochana hai humko gali gali..🙏 #BhaiBhai — *Radhe* (@bEiNgCiNeMaTic) May 25, 2020

Elaborating on 'Bhai Bhai', the song imparts an important message among one and all and tells to be compassionate towards other religions. All in all, it spreads a positive message of brotherhood and unity. Also, for the unaware, amid the lockdown, this is Salman's third song, as earlier he had released 'Pyaar Karona' and 'Tere Bina'. Stay tuned!