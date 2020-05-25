Bhai Bhai Song: Salman Khan’s Eid Offering Comes On Your Phone Screens And It’s All About 'Bhai'chara (Watch Video)

Salman Khan Eid Song Bhai Bhai (Photo Credits: YouTube)

If there is one Khan from Bollywood who is making the most out of his lockdown time then it has to be Salman Khan. It was just yesterday when the only Bhaijaan of Bollywood launched his grooming and personal care brand FRSH and well he’s back with an Eidi for his fans on the auspicious occasion of Eid 2020. As promised, Salman launched a new song titled 'Bhai Bhai' and must say we are impressed and how. Every year, Sallu has an Eid release but this time due to the lockdown his upcoming flick could not make it to the screens and so the superstar decided to unveil this melody. It’s a must-watch if you are a Salman fan. Salman Khan's Eid Celebrations Involved Feeding Sheer Khurma To Over 5000 Families – Here’s How.

Elaborating on the Eid special song, we see the superstar in a bearded look wearing a chequered shirt paired with jeans. Right from the background score, lyrics to even the Panvel farmhouse location all blends in really well to create an awesome musical piece. Amid these grim times, when the world is divided, the lines 'Hindu Muslim Bhai Bhai' will surely give you goosebumps. In a nutshell, this is Salman's attempt to bring peace and harmony between communities. Salman Khan Launches his Own Grooming and Personal Care Brand 'Frsh' and We are Already Placing Our Orders Online.

Check Out Salman Khan's Eid 2020 Special Song Below:

The song is sung by Salman and Ruhaan Arshad whereas the music is composed by Sajid Wajid. FYI, the superstar has been living at his Panvel farmhouse ever since the lockdown was imposed in the country. Also, this is not the first time he has come up with a song amid the crisis as he has earlier treated fans with 'Pyaar Karona' and 'Tere Bina'. Stay tuned!