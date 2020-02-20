Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship Quick Movie Review: Vicky Kaushal's Horror Film Has Plenty of Jump Scares

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship Movie Poster (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Will Karan Johar achieve his first success in the horror genre with Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship? Directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, this complicated named film is the first of a planned franchise. Vicky Kaushal plays the lead in the movie, while Bhumi Pednekar has a special appearance. So how is Bhoot? Is it as scary and good as its namesake directed by Ram Gopal Varma that came out in 2003? Time to get some of those elusive answers. Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship – Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor and Others Attend the Special Screening of Vicky Kaushal’s Film (View Pics Inside).

Well, going by the first half, Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship has plenty of jump scares. You anticipate a moment of spooky foreboding and voila! a ghost comes out of nowhere. The abandoned ship's derelict interiors and terrifying sound design add enough spookiness. But the movie isn't just about the scares. We have a hero in Vicky Kaushal's customs officer Prithvi who oversees the operation to release the beached ghost ship.

He is someone with a tragic past and is accompanied by the hallucinations of his dead wife and kid. So he is not sure if the supernatural happenings around him are really true or if his mind is playing games with him. There is also this mystery about what happened on the ship and who is this ghost. The first half is pretty short but keeps the scares flowing. It ends at a point when the protagonist finds himself trapped himself in a situation from which there seems no escape. That's reason enough to wait anticipatedly for the second half.