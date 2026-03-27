Ahead of its release, the makers of Bhooth Bangla recently released the romantic number 'Tu Hi Disda,' featuring Wamiqa Gabbi and Akshay Kumar in a dreamy setting. The romantic number has already found its place in the hearts of the audience, and crossed an incredible 50 million views, showing the incredible love revived, making it a chartbuster. The romantic number, sung by Arijit Singh, has perfectly captured the essence of romance, and the fresh pair of Akshay Kumar and Wamiqa Gabbi has only added to the charm of the song.

Bhooth Bangla is one of the most anticipated films of 2026, as it promises the much-awaited reunion of Bollywood’s OG actor-director duo, Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan, after a gap of 14 years. The film has already created immense buzz as the duo is known for delivering cult comedies together, and fans are looking forward to witnessing the signature blend of humor, chaos, and wholesome entertainment on the big screen. Backed by Balaji Motion Pictures, the makers are keeping the buzz high with song, poster, and teaser releases. Arijit Singh Back With ‘Bhooth Bangla’ Song ‘Tu Hi Dissda’ Featuring Akshay Kumar and Wamiqa Gabbi’s Romantic Vibes (Watch Video).

‘Tu Hi Dissda’ Song From ‘Bhooth Bangla’ Film

The recently released teaser of Bhooth Bangla, which created a massive buzz online, instantly grabbed audiences’ attention. Fans are excited to see the comeback of classic comic timing, quirky one-liners, and a fun blend of horror and humor, along with the much-awaited reunion of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan. Adding to the excitement, the film also brings back the legendary cast, including Paresh Rawal, Asrani, and Rajpal Yadav, enhancing its nostalgic vibe and making the ensemble even more appealing to audiences. ‘Bhooth Bangla’: Wamiqa Gabbi Takes a Cue From Co-Star Akshay Kumar, Does Her Own Stunts in Movie.

About 'Bhooth Bangla'

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films, presents Bhooth Bangla starring Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav. Directed by Priyadarshan and Produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor. Releasing in theatres on 10th April, 2026.