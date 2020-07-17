Ajay Devgn is now gearing up for his next big release, Bhuj: The Pride of India which would also mark his digital debut. The movie was earlier scheduled to hit the big screens on Independence Day 2020 but was later announced as an OTT release instead. Bhuj will also now release on Disney+ Hotstar with other big releases. While we previously saw Ajay and Sanjay Dutt's first look from the same, the makers have now unveiled Sonakshi Sinha's look from the war drama and it is fierce enough. Bhuj: The Pride of India on Disney +Hotstar: Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt Look Intense In The Indo-Pak War Movie Posters (View Pics).

Sonakshi will play the role of Sunderben Jetha Madharparya, a social worker who took 299 women along with her to support the Indian Army. She helps Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik (Devgn), the then in-charge of the Bhuj airport and his team reconstruct the IAF airbase during the Indo-Pak war of 1971. Sonakshi plays a prominent character in this drama inspired by true incidents. Sonakshi's look resembles the one from the 70s and it demands your attention. Ajay Devgn Turns Action Director For Bhuj: The Pride Of India.

Check Out Her First Look

Here is the first look of Sonakshi Sinha as Sunderben Jetha Madharparya, the brave social worker who took 299 women along with her to support the Indian Army! #BhujThePrideOfIndia a crucial incident from History will unveil soon with #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex pic.twitter.com/UU5qA1ymNI — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) July 17, 2020

The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi in key roles. Parineeti Chopra was previously on board for it but she backed out to give more time for her prep for Saina Nehwal biopic. Nora Fatehi was then roped in as her replacement. While the new release date of Bhuj is yet to be announced, we can expect it to retain its original date and hit the OTT platform during Independence Day weekend.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 17, 2020 12:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).