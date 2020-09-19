A day after her film 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare' premiered on Netlfix, actor Bhumi Pednekar on Saturday organised a cosy screening of the film for herself at home. The 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actor took to Instagram to share a short video of herself while she is seen watching the film on her television. The video features the 31-year-old actor chilling in her comfy shorts and white coloured T-shirt. Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare: After Busan Film Fest, Bhumi Pednekar to Watch Her Upcoming Netflix Film with Sister Samiksha Once Again

"Not acchi but pakka sachchi girls are here... #DollyKitty Now streaming on @netflix," she wrote in the caption, giving a shoutout to the movie.

Bhumi had earlier said that she will be watching the movie with her sister Samiksha Pednekar. The Alankrita Shrivastava directorial features Bhumi and actor Konkana Sen Sharma portraying the role of two sisters coming from a small town in Bihar and setting up in Greater Noida. Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare Movie Review: Konkona Sen Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar’s Netflix Film Is Not for the Prudes

Check Out Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram Post Below:

'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare' revolves around sisterhood and deals with sensitive issues like female sexuality and pleasure.