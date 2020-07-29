BJP MP and singer Babul Supriyo who earlier slammed Mukhesh Bhatt for saying Sushant Singh Rajput was heaving Parveen Babi way took to his Twitter account to lend his support to Alia Bhatt. The Raazi actress has been at a receiving end since the actor's tragic demise with netizens blaming her for being a product of nepotism. While Alia has so far maintained a dignified silence, her sister, Shaheen, had earlier warned the cyberbullies of legal action. And while you may not agree with what he thinks but Babul Supriyo insists Alia is paying a heavy price for Mahesh and Mukesh Bhatt's comments on the late actor. Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe: Mahesh Bhatt Records His Statement, Reveals the Late Actor Was Never Approached for Sadak 2.

"Here's the prob•If a super-matured senior personality like #MaheshBhatt met #SushanthSinghRajput just twice, what gave him the right to compare #SSR to Parveen Babijee?Its bcuz of Maheshji/Mukeshji's comments that super-talented @aliaa08 to face such 'Dirt' on SocialMedia" he tweeted while showing his support to the actress and revealing how appalled he was to see her getting trolled so brutally.

"Ws appalled to see the kind of 'criminal' trolling @aliaa08 had to face•Wud expect @MumbaiPolice to identity&arrest the culprits soon•Yes, StarKids do get gr8 launches easily but it's only talent that defines if they meet success or failure & @aliaa08 hs proved she pure talent," he tweeted further. Kangana Ranaut Slams Mukesh Bhatt for Saying 'Sushant Singh Rajput was Heading Parveen Babi Way'.

Though he believes outsiders don't get a second chance in Bollywood film industry, he's also willing to understand that star kids don't get a smooth ride either. He believes nepotism exists in every field and singling only B-town out doesn't make sense. We bet Alia would be relieved to finally see someone supporting her name.

