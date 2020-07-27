Sushant Singh Rajput suicide investigation is still underway and Mahesh Bhatt was recently summoned for questioning. The ace filmmaker of Bollywood was criticised for not casting the late actor despite having multiple meetings with him. His brother and producer, Mukesh Bhatt had also confirmed his meeting with the Chhichhore actor for Aashiqui 2 and Sadak 2 but things didn't work out between them. Now Mahesh Bhatt in his statement to the Mumbai Police has refuted the story by stating that Sushant was never approached for the lead in Sadak 2. Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar’s Manager Summoned By Mumbai Police In Sushant Singh Rajput Case.

As per reports in India Today, Mahesh Bhatt in his statement said that he had never considered Sushant for his next with Alia Bhatt. In fact, it was Sushant who had requested the filmmaker to consider him for any role in Sadak 2. The director further revealed how the sequel was always planned with Sanjay Dutt in the lead and that he had only met Sushant twice in his entire life. Once in 2018 when Sushant came to see him and a second time was when Sushant was unwell in the month of February 2020, and Bhatt had gone to see him at his Bandra residence. Bhatt further clarified that there were no professional things or work-related stuff discussed ever between him and Sushant. Dil Bechara: Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi’s Film Registers the Biggest Ever Opening for Disney+Hotstar!

Previously Mukesh Bhatt in his earlier interaction with Times Now had revealed how Alia Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt had informed him about Sushant showing interest in Sadak 2. However, post their meeting, Mukesh Bhatt thought the actor was a very disturbed soul and that there was something about him that felt disconnected. He even feared the actor was going Parveen Babi way and the news of his suicide wasn't really shocking for him, because he saw it coming.

