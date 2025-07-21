Newcomer Aneet Padda is officially the talk of B-town. The 22-year-old actress has taken the film industry by storm with her emotional and natural performance as Vaani Batra in Mohit Suri’s romantic musical Saiyaara, opposite Ahaan Panday. Despite being led by debutants, the film has scored a thunderous start at the box office, raking in INR 83 crore in its opening weekend and becoming the highest-grossing debut film for both its lead stars and director Suri. Mahesh Babu Says Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s ‘Saiyaara’ ‘Deserves All the Love Coming Its Way’ (See Post)

A Viral Childhood Photo That Melted Hearts – See Post

(Photo Credit: Instagram / @aneetpadda_)

Viral Pic of Aneet Padda Wins Hearts Online

Adding to the charm around Aneet's rise is a childhood picture that recently went viral. Shared by her close friend Pranati Peshawaria on Instagram, the picture shows young Aneet dressed as a fairy, complete with a tiara, wand, and wings, standing confidently with a mic. Pranati captioned it, "This little fairytale girl just grew up and made her own magic." Aneet, clearly touched, replied with love and fans flooded social media with praise, calling her story a true fairytale come true.

Who Is Aneet Padda?

Born on October 14, 2002, in Amritsar, Punjab, Aneet Padda is a 22-year-old actress whose journey to fame began in the world of advertisements. After moving to Mumbai, she started out doing commercials and slowly built her presence in the entertainment world. She completed her schooling at Spring Dale Senior School and later graduated with a humanities degree from Jesus and Mary College, Delhi University.

Aneet Padda’s Screen Journey Began Before ‘Saiyaara’

Her acting career began with a role in the critically acclaimed 2022 film Salaam Venky, where she starred alongside Kajol, Vishal Jethwa and Priyamani. She played the role of Nandini in the film. Following that, Aneet appeared in the web series Big Girls Don't Cry, directed by Nitya Mehra. Despite having nearly 898K followers on Instagram, Aneet maintains a low-key presence online, mostly sharing work-related posts. However, her grounded personality and talent have made her a fan favourite in a short span of time.

Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday’s Chemistry Shines in ‘Saiyaara’

The movie released on July 18, 2025, was launched across 8,000 screens in India. Aneet's portrayal of Vaani Batra, a gifted lyricist who shares a deep emotional bond with singer Krish Kapoor (Ahaan Panday), has been lauded for its honesty and freshness. Her chemistry with Ahaan and her expressive performance have not only impressed critics but also earned applause from fans and industry stars like Mahesh Babu, Alia Bhatt and more.

