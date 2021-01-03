On January 1, 2021, a new film of Ranbir Kapoor with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga was officially announced. The makers released an announcement video in which they revealed the film’s title and also shared about the cast. Besides RK, this upcoming flick also features Parineeti Chopra, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. Now the buzz is rife that Bulbbul actress Tripti Dimri would be sharing screen space with Ranbir in the movie titled Animal. Animal! Ranbir Kapoor’s Film With Sandeep Vanga Reddy Gets a Title; Co-Stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Parineeti Chopra (Watch Video).

According to a report in Filmfare, Tripti Dimri has been roped in as the second female lead for this intense drama. She has reportedly auditioned for Animal and has also been zeroed down by the makers. About it the source was quoted as saying, “Some big and popular names had auditioned for this role. Sara Ali Khan had also auditioned for the movie but the makers were quite impressed with Tripti’s work and audition tape. They thought she would bring that freshness to the character and a young appeal.”

Tripti Dimri’s performance in the Anushka Sharma produced show Bulbbul was lauded by critics and fans. Fans would be thrilled if she is roped in for Animal, starring alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Let’s wait for an official announcement from the makers!

