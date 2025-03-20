Music composer and singer Amaal Malik opened up about his struggles with clinical depression and revealed that he has cut ties with his family. In a lengthy emotional note, he expressed his anguish and pain, talking about his strained relationship with his family. He also claimed that his parents (Daboo Malik and Jyothi Malik) were the primary reason for the rift between him and his younger brother, singer Armaan Malik. Additionally, he stated that his interactions with his family will now remain strictly professional. Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff Wedding First Pictures: Singer Ties the Knot With Long-Time Girlfriend, Shares Emotional Post.

Amaal Malik Announces Separation From Parents

Taking to his Instagram handle on Thursday (March 20), Amaal Malik unexpectedly shared that he has cut all ties with his family. In his post, he wrote, "I've reached a point where I can no longer keep silent about the pain I've endured. For years, I've been made to feel like I am less in spite of spending days and nights toiling away to make a safe life for my people." Talking about his relationship with his brother Armaan, he wrote, "I, along with my brother's vocal prowess have changed the narrative of being called XYZ's nephew or son to whoever we are today."

Amaal Malik’s Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amaal Mallik (@amaal_mallik)

Blaming his parents for the differences between him and his brother, Amaal wrote, "The journey has been terrific for the both of us but the actions of our parents have been the reason we as brothers have gone too far from one another and all of this has made me step in for myself as it has left a very deep scar across my heart." Armaan Malik Plants a Loving Kiss on Wife Aashna Shroff at Their Glamorous Wedding Party (Watch Video).

He ended his note by confirming he had cut all ties with his family, adding that any future interactions with his parents would be strictly professional." This isn't a decision made in anger, but one born from the necessity to heal and reclaim my life, " the 34-year-old music composer-singer wrote.

