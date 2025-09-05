Mumbai, September 5: The admirers of the former Indian captain, M S Dhoni, love to watch him whether it is on or off the field. Now, the two heartthrobs from Chennai, Dhoni and R Madhavan, have joined forces for a new exciting project. The behind-the-scenes footage from the shoot showed Dhoni and Madhavan standing on top of a car wearing task force attire with a lot of others accompanying them. The two can be seen holding guns as they pose in front of the green screen. Both Dhoni and Madhavan look stylish wearing black sunglasses.

Addressing the director, the 'Tanu Weds Manu' actor can be heard saying: "I am taking my glasses, looking at him (Dhoni), smiling." It would be exciting to see these two sharing the screen for the first time. While a lot of details regarding the project are still under wraps, it is believed that they have joined forces for an upcoming advertisement. R Madhavan Breaks Silence on Allegations of Talking to Young Girls on Instagram, Says ‘ I Have to Pussyfoot Every Time…’ (Watch Video).

The Dhoni fans have been eagerly waiting for the wicket-keeper batsman to make his Bollywood debut; however, no official announcement has been made till now. Back in April this year, filmmaker Karan Johar shared a video of Dhoni on social media, addressing the cricketer as a ‘lover boy’.

The clip opened with a light pink screen and little hearts that read: "For the first time ever, starring MS Dhoni in a romantic avatar". Next, we see the batsman and wicketkeeper, flaunting his signature long hair, along with a beige cap that matches his beige pants, and an orange sweatshirt. Dhoni is also seen carrying a big red heart-shaped balloon in his hands. ‘This Is So Heartbreaking’: Actor R Madhavan Expresses Grief Over Chinnaswamy Stadium Stampede in Bengaluru.

Looking into the camera with a smile, Dhoni says: “Tum jo saath chalti ho, har safar khoobsurat banaati ho” (The way you walk with me hand in hand, you ensure to make my every journey more beautiful with your presence)." The video ends with the text, “A love story like no other, coming soon.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 05, 2025 08:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).