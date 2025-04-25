A shocking news report about a dancer going missing from the sets of actor Riteish Deshmukh's upcoming Marathi film Raja Shivaji recently came to light. It has now been revealed that the 26-year-old dancer, who was part of the movie's choreography team, tragically died after drowning in a river in Maharashtra's Satara. The incident reportedly occurred on Tuesday (April 22), and his body was recovered on Thursday (April 24). According to reports, the deceased has been identified as Saurabh Sharma. Lalit Manchanda, TV Actor Who Appeared on ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’, Dies by Suicide at 36 in Meerut.

Dancer Drowns in River During ‘Raja Shivaji’ Shoot

According to reports, Riteish Deshmukh, who was shooting for his upcoming film directorial Raja Shivaji, along with his team, in a village named Sangam Mahuli situated at the confluence of Krishna and Venna rivers in Satara district of Maharashtra, approximately 250 km from Mumbai. Saurabh Sharma, who was part of the film's dance team, had just finished filming a vibrant song sequence involving the use of colours. Afterwards, he went near the river to wash his hands. He then decided to go for a swim, but the powerful currents pulled him into deep waters and swept him away.

Riteish Deshmukh’s Instagram Post

The local police and concerned authorities were quickly alerted about the incident, following which a team was deployed for a search operation. However, the rescue had to be halted on Tuesday night due to darkness, and the dancer’s body was not found the following day either. His body was finally discovered on Thursday (April 24) morning, after which a case of accidental death was registered.

Shoot of ‘Raja Shivaji’ Halted

Following the tragic incident, the makers of Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji, Mumbai Film Company, took to their Instagram handle and issued a statement in Marathi in which they mentioned that the search for him was underway and that they had decided to halt the shoot of Raja Shivaji. An update regarding the film's shooting is yet to be issued by the makers. Raja Shivaji: Riteish Deshmukh Directs and Stars in Epic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Biopic.

Makers of ‘Raja Shivaji’ Issue Statement

For the unversed, Riteish Deshmukh not only directs but also stars in Raja Shivaji. The upcoming Marathi film is a biopic on the founder of the Maratha dynasty, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. An official release date for the movie is yet to be announced.

