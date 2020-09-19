Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is in Goa and geared up to shoot for her upcoming yet-untitled film, directed by Shakun Batra. Deepika took to Instagram Stories and shared a boomerang video that captures the clear sky and coconut trees of the location. On the image, she wrote: "3 day to go". After Pathan, Deepika Padukone Rumoured to Star Opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee’s Sanki

The actress also tagged Batra, co-actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Pandey and producer Dharma Productions. Siddhant shared Deepika's video on Instagram Stories. Details of the film are under wraps, though Siddhant in a recent interview to IANS had shared that the film belongs to a genre that has not been tried in Bollywood before. Yo Yo Honey Singh Says Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan Supported Him During His Struggle With Mental Health Problems

Check Out Deepika Padukone's Instagram Story Below:

[Instagram] 3 days to go for a special update on Shakun Batra's film!😃 Title maybe?👀 Via Deepika Padukone's stories! pic.twitter.com/rVgXQhX65Q — Deepika Padukone FC (@DeepikaPFC) September 18, 2020

"The excitement is that it is a genre that has not been tried in Hindi cinema yet. The film is nuanced and has a lot of details. Shakun is a great director. It is a very contemporary, new-age film," Siddhant had said.

