The Madras High Court is set to hear a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking a stay on the screening of the film Dhurandhar: The Revenge in Tamil Nadu until the upcoming state assembly elections are concluded. The petitioner, a local advocate, moved the court on Monday, March 23, 2026, alleging that the film’s political content and commentary could influence voters and violate the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). 'Dhurandhar 2' Box Office Collection Day 5: Aditya Dhar Film Crosses INR 550 Crore in India, INR 700 Crore Worldwide.

Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan directed the lawyer to file a formal petition after an oral mention was made in court. The film, which stars Ranveer Singh and is directed by Aditya Dhar, has been running in theatres since its global release on March 19.

Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Faces Trouble in Tamil Nadu

The legal challenge focuses on the film’s narrative, which follows Jaskirat Singh Rangi (played by Ranveer Singh) as he transforms into the undercover operative Hamza Ali Mazari. The petitioner, Advocate Sheela, argued that the movie contains "biased political commentary" that could sway the electorate just weeks before the state goes to the polls on April 23, 2026.

While the court acknowledged the oral mention, it noted that the film is already in its second week of screening. The bench has asked for a formal writ petition to be filed before it considers an urgent stay on the Tamil-dubbed and original versions of the spy thriller.

Allegations of Political Influence

The petitioner contends that the film’s depiction of political-criminal syndicates and geopolitical events—including references to real-world incidents like the 2001 Parliament attack—could be perceived as a "one-sided view." Under the Model Code of Conduct, which is currently in force across Tamil Nadu, any media content deemed to have a political bias is subject to strict scrutiny.This development follows a similar incident where the film Jana Nayagan was recently withheld from certification by the CBFC and referred to the Election Commission for a review of its political content.

‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Success Amid Controversy

Despite the legal hurdles in the south, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has emerged as a massive commercial success. The film crossed the INR 500 crore mark in domestic net collections within its first five days, outperforming major blockbusters like RRR and KGF 2 in opening weekend figures.

Globally, the film has minted over INR 800 crore, driven by strong performances from an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal. However, its 3-hour-and-49-minute runtime and high levels of violence led the CBFC to mandate 21 modifications and an 'A' certificate before its release. Rakesh Bedi’s Viral Clip as ‘Dhurandhar’ from 'Qubool Hai' Resurfaces Amid Box Office Success of Film (Watch Video).

Ongoing Legal Protections

The film’s producers, Jio Studios and B62 Studios, have already been active in the Madras High Court to protect their intellectual property. On March 18, the court granted an interim injunction restraining over 30 internet service providers and cable operators from illegally broadcasting or streaming the film to prevent piracy.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 24, 2026 01:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).