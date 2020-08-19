Swastika Mukherjee is one of the famous faces of the Bengali film industry in particular and Indian cinema in general. You recently saw her as Sanjana Sanghi's mother in Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara. If her roles are brave, bold and defy norms, her way of conducting her life is fearless and aspirational. They often court controversies of course but you can rest assured that she won't be hesitant about speaking her mind. So when a Twitter user commented on her post about her new hairstyle saying 'You are looking so bad', we knew her reply will be a stunner and so it was. Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara Co-Star Swastika Mukherjee Recalls How She Couldn’t Watch His Last Film, Says ‘I Just Couldn’t, I Wasn’t an Audience’

Swastika dropped her new look on her Twitter account which is popularly known as the Skrillex cut made quite famous by not just Skrillex but Rihanna, Christina Aguilera and more. While the fan loved the hairstyle, there was something that made the user write the 'bad' comment. Swastika won it with her reply of 'bad is in'.

I don’t need wings to fly. My unfurnished head is enough. pic.twitter.com/1nwPnQFVPe — Swastika Mukherjee (@swastika24) August 17, 2020

The comment and the reaction

Bad is in. Cheers to looking bad 💃🏽 https://t.co/XsOoh7GSte — Swastika Mukherjee (@swastika24) August 17, 2020

Skrillex was very popular during the 80s when women flaunted it as a mark of defiance. It lost its fanfare in the 1900s and 2000s only to return in 2010. Well, we don't know if Swastika is making a statement here, but we love what she did to her hair.

