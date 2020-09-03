Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 3 (ANI): Ehsan Khan, the younger brother of veteran actor Dilip Kumar, passed away on Wednesday at the Lilavati Hospital. The demise took place at 11 pm, the hospital said.

Ehsan, 90 years old, had tested positive for COVID-19 and also had heart disease, hypertension, and Alzheimer's, according to the Lilavati Hospital.

On August 21, the thespian's youngest brother Aslam Khan passed away at Lilavati Hospital.

“He passed away around half an hour back. He was covid positive. He had heart disease, hypertension and Alzheimer’s disease.” said Dr Jalil Parkar of Lilavati Hospital. Earlier, on August 21 when the veteran actor's other brother, Aslam Khan had succumbed to coronavirus in the same hospital. The brothers were admitted after they complained of breathlessness and their oxygen saturation level dipped. They later tested positive for coronavirus.

We pray for their souls to rest in peace.