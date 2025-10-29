Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh has established himself as one of the biggest artists representing India on the global stage. Starting his career in music and later transitioning to acting, all while managing successful tours worldwide, Diljit’s career graph has only been on the rise ever since he entered the entertainment industry. Recently, Diljit performed at a sold-out concert in Sydney, where a family caught everyone’s attention by recreating the Punjabi sensation’s viral Met Gala 2025 look. Their tribute left not just the audience but even Diljit himself in awe. Punjabi Singer Diljit Dosanjh Receives Threat From Khalistani Group Sikhs for Justice for Touching Amitabh Bachchan’s Feet on ‘KBC 17’ – Reports.

Family Recreates Diljit Dosanjh’s Iconic Met Gala 2025 Look at His Concert

During Diljit's Aura World Tour concert in Sydney on Sunday (October 26), a family recreated his viral Met Gala 2025 look. Their getup instantly caught everyone’s attention and soon became a highlight of the musical night. Spotting the family in the crowd, the “Hass Hass” singer invited them up on stage. The five-member family went on to have one of the most memorable nights of their lives as they danced along to some of Diljit’s biggest hits.

They lit up the stage with their energetic bhangra moves and lively dance steps, leaving everyone in awe. Several videos of the heartwarming fan moment have since gone viral online. Diljit even gifted the family a token of love to appreciate their creativity and enthusiasm.

Punjabi Family Recreates Diljit Dosanjh’s Met Gala Look at His Aura Tour in Sydney - Watch Video

Diljit Dosanjh Becomes First Indian Artiste To Sell Out a Stadium in Delhi

Diljit Dosanjh's Sydney concert, which was a part of his Aura Tour 2025, was a grand celebration of his Indian roots and culture. Thousands of fans flocked to the Parramatta Stadium to watch the singer. The global music sensation also created history by becoming the first Indian artiste to sell out a stadium show in Sydney. As per reports, there were 30,000 people in attendance. Diljit Dosanjh Drops Groovy New Track ‘Kufar’ Featuring Manushi Chhillar From Album ‘Aura,’ Fans Call It a Total ‘Banger’ Ahead of His Film ‘Border 2’ (Watch Video).

Diljit Dosanjh Shares Glimpses From His Aura Tour in Sydney

Meanwhile, on the movie front, Diljit Dosanjh will be next seen in the highly anticipated war film Border 2. The singer will share the screen alongside Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty.

