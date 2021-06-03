Actress Disha Patani's Thursday post on Instagram is about a sultry splash and the mellow sun. The throwback image captures Disha in a silhouette frame, rising out of the water in a bikini with her hair splaying droplets of water in a symmetric arch. The sun in the backdrop accentuates the beauty of the picture. Mumbai Police Takes a Filmy Dig at Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani for Violating COVID-19 Rules and Getting Booked (Read Tweet).

"#Throwback," Disha wrote with the photo, which currently has over 10 lakh likes on the photo-sharing website. Disha's sister Khushboo left a comment. She wrote: "So Nice." Disha Patani And Tiger Shroff Funny Memes And Jokes Go Viral After Getting Booked For Flouting COVID-19 Norms.

Check Out Disha Patani's Instagram Post Below:

The actress was recently seen in Salman Khan's Eid release of the year, "Radhe". She also has "Ek Villain Returns" along with John Abraham coming up, and will be seen in the Ekta Kapoor-produced heroine-centric drama "KTina".

