Farhan Akhtar's Toofan teaser is getting a lot of love from the industry and the netizens. The film has taken the direct route to OTT as it will start streaming from May 21 on Amazon Prime Video. Shah Rukh Khan too admired the teaser by tweeting about it. He wrote, "Wow! Always inspired by the effort u put in ur work. “Kinare hi se Toofan ka tamasha dekhne wale, Kinare se kabhie andaza-e-Toofan nahi hota” But his fans seem to be on a different tangent altogether. They decided to trend Don 3 as well as Toofan's teaser. From Don 3 to Kalpana Chawla Biopic: Priyanka Chopra Gives an Update on all her Rumoured Projects

Farhan, while celebrating nine years of Don, had posted that the chase is still on. Many jumped to the conclusion that he is keeping the possibility of the third film still on. Now his movie's teaser is trending, so it seems fans decided to try their luck with Don 3 update yet again.

Check out Shah Rukh Khan's tweet here...

https://t.co/SiBkzhJPtN Wow! Always inspired by the effort u put in ur work. “Kinare hi se Toofan ka tamasha dekhne wale, Kinare se kabhie andaza-e-Toofan nahi hota” Azad. Ready to dive into Toofaan.All the best to the team for this awesomeness. Luv @FarOutAkhtar @RakeyshOmMehra — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 12, 2021

Here are some of the reactions...

The irony, we tell you

when you release toofan teaser but Don 3 in trends: pic.twitter.com/MbyMtb8QxO — αdil (@itsadilx) March 12, 2021

The power of Shah Rukh Khan or is it the fans?

1 tweet and Don 3 starts trending 🔥 Craze of the franchise of King Khan ! #Don3 #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/xJqZzYtLew — srkastic 🧡 (@SRKastic_) March 12, 2021

Pathan Vs Don 3

Don 3 Trending 10th Position with 80K+ Tweets ...🔥🔥🔥 Unplanned Trend || craze me to Pathan ko piche chor diya Don 3 ne pic.twitter.com/PR5hrYSXjE — Tausif_Srkian (@iamtausif5) March 12, 2021

A gentle reminder Farhan

everyone loves him, abb don 3 bana do farhan sahab🥺❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/5nWxo9JX4F — Mizan Sayani (@MizSayani) March 12, 2021

Yes, please Shah!

A perfect question...SRK care to answer?

Sir aapka toofan kab aaiga pic.twitter.com/x5BpaBwsy6 — Meesan SRK (@AhmarMeesan) March 12, 2021

There were reports that Shah Rukh has been replaced by Ranveer Singh first and Shahid Kapoor later in the franchise. But Zoya Akhtar dismissed it all calling it just 'nonsense'

