Raaj Shaandilyaa, the director of Ayushmann Khurrana super-hit film Dream Girl is the recent B-town celeb to contract the novel coronavirus. ETimes revealed that the filmmaker has tested positive of COVID-19. A source close to Shaandilyaa said, "Raaj has contracted COVID-19. You may talk to him in the morning." We called Raaj a few minutes back, who confirmed and said, "I have quarantined myself at home. ". The source further said , "It all began 7 days back when I developed fever that did not go down. Finally, I got myself tested for Coronavirus."

Raaj Shaandilyaa recently announced he is re-uniting Dream Girl star Ayushmann Khurrana for a massy entertainer. Raaj, who has worked with comedian Kapil Sharma on his show "Comedy Nights with Kapil" and has written dialogues for movies such as "Jabariya Jodi", "Freaky Ali", made his directorial debut last year with "Dream Girl". "I am writing a script and it will be with Ayushmann. It is not a sequel of 'Dream Girl'. The writing is almost done. I have told Ayushmann I am writing something for him and he said, 'Let me know' said Raj.

Raaj is reported to film another comedy entertainer with Varun Dhawan. Sources suggest that the filmmaker was supposed to narrate the story to ABCD 2 star in March but due to the lockdown no concrete meeting has happened between the two. Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are the celebs who tested positive for COVID-19. The Bachchans and SS Rajamouli and family are some other names that contracted the virus and recovered. We wish the Dream Girl maker a speedy recovery. Get Well Soon.

