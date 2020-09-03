Ehsan Khan, veteran actor Dilip Kumar's younger brother passed away on Wednesday, September 2 at Lilavati hospital in Mumbai. After testing positive for coronavirus, Ehsan Khan who had a heart disease, hypertension and Alzheimer's, was hospitalised in Mumbai and was undergoing treatment since mid-August. Ehsan Khan's death comes only a few days after Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar's youngest brother, Aslam Khan had passed away on August 21. Both Ehsan and Aslam had tested positive for Covid-19 and were immediately admitted at the coronavirus ward of the hospital. Dilip Kumar's Younger Brother, Ehsan Khan Passes Away Due to COVID-19 Related Complications, Days after His Brother Aslam Khan Succumbed to Coronavirus.

The news of Ehsan's death was confirmed by Dr Jalil Parker who spoke to HT and said, "He was the younger brother of Dilip Kumar who also had comorbidities like IHD, hypertension and Alzheimer’s." It's unfortunate that the thespian has had to bear the loss of two of his younger brothers in such a short while. As for Kumar's health, the veteran actor remains stable.

ANI's Tweet on Ehsan Khan's Death:

Ehsan Khan, younger brother of veteran actor Dilip Kumar passed away at 11 pm yesterday. He had tested positive for #COVID19 and had heart disease, hypertension and Alzheimer: Lilavati hospital, Mumbai #Maharashtra — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2020

In March 2020, Dilip Kumar, 97, had tweeted that he and his wife, actress Saira Banu, were under "complete isolation" and quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tweet said, "I am under complete isolation and quarantine due to the #CoronavirusOutbreak. Saira has left nothing to chance, ensuring I do not catch any infection."Dilip Kumar’s Younger Brother Aslam Khan Passes Away.

We send our condolences to the veteran actor's family amid this difficult time and pray for his health and safety during the pandemic.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 03, 2020 10:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).