Aslam Khan, younger brother of veteran actor Dilip Kumar, breathed his last on August 21, 2020. Aslam passed away today morning in Lilavati Hospital. The hospital has issued a statement that read, “Aslam Khan, younger brother of veteran actor Dilip Kumar passed away early morning today. He had diabetes, hypertension and ischaemic heart disease and had tested positive for #COVID19: Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai,” reports ANI. Dilip Kumar's Brothers Ahsan and Aslam Khan Test Positive For COVID-19, Admitted To Lilavati Hospital.

It was just a few days ago when Dilip Kumar’s brother, Eshan Khan and Aslam Khan, were admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital. Eshan and Aslam were hospitalised after they complained of breathlessness. The duo was being treated by Dr Jalil Parker who had told ETimes, “They are critical because of their age and comorbidities. Their vital organs are beginning to becomes a cause of concern.” The doctor had earlier told HT, “They have been kept in ICU but we haven’t intubated them as yet. Considering their age and pre-condition health issues like diabetes and hypertension, we have to be extra careful while treating them.”

Aslam Khan Passes Away

Both the brothers have had a history of blood pressure and heart ailment. Aslam Khan was 88 and Ehsan Khan who is 90, is still said to be under critical condition. May Aslam Khan’s soul rest in peace.

