It was in mid-August when both the brothers of veteran actor Dilip Kumar, Ehsan Khan and Aslam Khan, were admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital. Both of them were admitted after they complained of breathlessness. On August 21, Dilip Kumar’s brother Aslam passed away and on September 2, Ehsan breathes his last. In an interview with a leading portal, Dilip Kumar’s wife, veteran actress Saira Banu confirmed that her husband has not been informed about the demise of both his brothers. Dilip Kumar’s Younger Brother Aslam Khan Passes Away.

Saira Banu was quoted as saying, “To tell you the truth, Dilip Saab has not been told that Aslam bhai and Ehsan bhai are no more. We keep every kind of disturbing news away from him. We didn’t even tell him when Amitabh Bachchan contracted COVID-19 and was admitted in Nanavati Hospital; he’s very fond of Amitabh.” She also stated, “We thought Ehsan bhai would pull through. He battled it out for more than two weeks. His vital parameters were stable including his oxygen level after he was admitted in Lilavati. But suddenly, there was a certain decline in his health about which I was informed by Dr Jalil Parkar, and then his condition deteriorated further towards the night.” Ehsan Khan, Dilip Kumar's Younger Brother, Dies Due to COVID-19.

Dilip Kumar’s brothers Ehsan Khan (90) and Aslam Khan (88) both had tested positive for coronavirus. They both had history of blood pressure and heart ailment.

