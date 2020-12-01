Composers Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur, best known for their song 'Bekhayali' from Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh, have tied the knot in a private ceremony. The couple took to Instagram on Tuesday to share pictures from their wedding on November 27. Kabir Singh Song Bekhayali: Arijit Singh Or Sachet Tandon – Which Version Did You Like Better?

"We laughed away our sorrows and millions of our failures thinking that we will still make it one day. Today, Remembering all Sleepless nights of working hard together for 1 goal. Making our work reach everywhere. Never knew we were meant to be one. Thank you for being there beside me when we were just 2 people against the whole world. This Day belongs to us @paramparathakurofficial #sachetparamparaforever #november27," he wrote.

Thakur said she finds a true friend in Tandon. "Everytime I mess up, you're there to correct it without letting me know. My Guide. Keep guiding me forever and lets have a blast together," she wrote.

Check Out their Wedding Pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sachet Tandon (@sachettandonofficial)

Tandon and Thakur participated in the singing-based reality show in 2015 The Voice India. Their work in Hindi films includes Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Bhoomi, Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas and Kabir Singh. Their next film is Shahid Kapoor's Jersey.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)