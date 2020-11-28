The "Bekhayali" duo of Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur are engaged. The news of the engagement came as a surprise to fans on Saturday because the singer-composer team has never hinted at a romantic relationship in the past. Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas Title Song: Arijit Singh-Parampara Thakur’s Soul Stirring Number for Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba Should Be Heard on Loop.

Sachet-Parampara, who shot to fame with the song "Bekhayali" for the Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh last year, had a private ceremony to cement the bond. On their engagement day, they were colour coordinated in powder pink traditional outfits.

A fan club on Instagram posted a photo of the couple where Sachet is on one knee, flowers in hand, and Parampara is happily accepting them. Kabir Singh Composers Sachet-Parampara Roped In To Compose Music for Shahid Kapoor's Jersey.

The caption read: "So here our lovelies get each other for their entire life. Though they didn't reveal anything before. But we don't need any conversation. we find ourselves our lovely couple's happy moments. Congrats both of u guys @sachettandonofficial @paramparathakurofficial we love u the most."

Check Out The Photo Here:

Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur (Pic Credit: File Image)

Sachet and Parampara had participated in a singing-based reality show in 2015.

Now, they compose songs together for Bollywood films. They have given music for films like Kabir Singh, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. They have also sung for other composers. Last year, Sachet sang Tanishk Bagchi's composition "Psycho Saiyaan" for the film Saaho.

Their major upcoming project is the Shahid Kapoor-starrer, Jersey.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 28, 2020 03:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).