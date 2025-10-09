Comedian Rajiv Thakur, best known for his appearances on Laughter Challenge, The Kapil Sharma Show and The Great Indian Kapil Show, is often compared to his close friend Kapil Sharma. The two started their careers together in Amritsar before moving to Mumbai and making a name for themselves. While Kapil Sharma went on to become the biggest comedy star in the country, Rajiv, despite his talent, couldn't achieve the same level of fame and mostly appeared in supporting roles on his show. In a recent interview, Rajiv Thakur took a subtle dig at Bollywood actor Uday Chopra, son of legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra and said that despite his privileged background, he couldn't make it big in the industry. Kapil Sharma Extortion Case: Mumbai Police Arrest Man for INR 1 Crore Extortion Threats to Bollywood Actor and Comedian.

Rajiv Thakur Talks About His Journey

Rajiv Thakur recently sat down for an interview with Hindi Rush. During the conversation, the comedian opened up about his initial days and said, "I have always charted my own path in life, even back in Amritsar. When the auditions for Laughter Challenge opened up, I was the one who filled Chandan Prabhakar's application. He didn't want to do it, but I insisted that all us friends would do it together. Even today, if I get the chance to put the spotlight on one of my friends, I take it. But only those whose talent I believe in."

Rajiv Thakur Talks About Kapil Sharma and Chandan Prabhakar

Rajiv Thakur Takes a Dig at Uday Chopra?

Stressing that only talent can help an artiste move forward in his path. He said that without talent, he wouldn't be able to work with Kapil Sharma. While explaining his point, he used the example of Bollywood actor Uday Chopra, son of YRF founder Yash Chopra. Rajiv said that Kapil might help an actor for some time, but ultimately, it's the audience who decides about the success of an artist based on their performance.

He said, "Kapil can take me along once or twice, but if the channel doesn't want me, then that's that. It took me eight years just to become a permanent member of his cast. Nobody on this planet can do something for an untalented person. Look at Uday Chopra, for example. What did Yash Chopra not have> He had the money, the resources, the studio, the directors. But Uday bhai's career as an actor wasn't meant to happen. It's not that he didn't have the talent, but he had a talent for something else."

Rajiv pointed out that Uday Chopra comes from a very privileged background as the son of Yash Chopra, but even YRF couldn't turn him into a star. He said, "People often overlook that not everyone from a privileged background becomes successful. My brother Uday is an actor, but he hasn't had a very successful career. He's the son of one of the biggest filmmakers and the brother of another. Even with YRF, a company known for launching a lot of newcomers, we couldn't turn him into a star. Why? Because the ultimate decision lies within the audience - they choose whom they like and whom they want to see." ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack:’ Did You Know Rajiv Thakur, Who Has Worked With Kapil Sharma, Played a Terrorist in Netflix’s Web Show?.

Rajiv Thakur and Uday Chopra’s Bollywood Stint

Rajiv Thakur, who rose to fame with Comedy Cirkus, appeared in Anubhav Sinha's 2024 Netflix series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack. He played the role of a terrorist in the show, and his performance was well-received by the audience. On the other hand, Uday Sharma is best known for his roles in Dhoom and Doom 2. He is also remembered for his lover boy character in Shah Rukh Khan's 2000 hit Mohabbatein.

