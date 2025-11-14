Mumbai November 13: Bollywood veteran star Pankaj Dheer passed away on the 15th of October leaving the nation in a state of shock. A few weeks after his demise, the news of Bollywood superstar Dharmendra's health to be grim has made both fans and industry worried. Amidst this the paparazzi has been working overnight, and reporting on ground happenings straight from both the hospital where Dharmendra was admitted and also from right outside his house.

Seeing all the chaos, actor Nikitin Dheer, son of late Pankaj Dheer has slammed the paparazzi for their over the top coverage and called them out for not being sensitive towards the Deol family during such grim situations. ‘Mahabharat’ Actor Pankaj Dheer, Who Played Karna, Dies of Cancer at 68; Co-Star ‘Arjun’ Feroz Khan Pays Tribute, Son Nikitin Dheer Shares Cryptic Post.

Nikitin Dheer Slams Paparazzi for Conduct on Dharmendra, Jeetendra Videos

Taking to his social media account, Nikitin wrote, “I lost a piece of my heart recently and witnessed first hand how despicable the so called paparazzi can be. It doesn't feel like you're talking to fellow human beings, it feels like you're encircled by vultures.” He added “I have lost a lot of respect for them when I saw the way they filmed Shri Jeetendra and used his vulnerability for views. Now again the way they are behaving when Shri Dharmendra is unwell, it's just sad. As a society, is likes and views all that's left of us. Such a demise of humanity.” He further added, “Aise samay logon ka tamasha mat banao. How can you be so insensitive to others. Try and understand, what people are going through. I am sure none of my words will make any difference, but one can't just sit and watch this nonsense keep happening.” Dharmendra Health Update: Actor Discharged from Breach Candy Hospital, Shifted Home for Further Care.

For the uninitiated, Dharmendra has been kept under strict observation and put on a ventilator since the past couple of days. The actor’s death rumours spread like wildfire a few days ago. The Deol family has issued a statement requesting the media not to jump guns and mentioned that Dharmendra was very much alive. Talking about Pankaj Dheer, the veteran actor passed away on October 15 following a battle with cancer.

