Feroz Khan was class apart. He had his own style, a distinct acting mannerisms which many emulated later. He believed in class and most of his movies oozed so. In fact, his first directorial Apradh had auto racing in the narrative that was unheard of in the 70s. He has done several movies and most of his roles have been of a supporting character. But everytime he would enter a scene, it would liven up. Nobody was as swashbuckling as him. But there are few aspects of this man that may not be known to many like his Hollywood debut back in 1962. Feroz Khan Birth Anniversary: Did You Know His Dharmatma Was The First Hindi Film To Be Shot In Afghanistan?

You read right. Feroz Khan played an important part in Jock Mahoney starrer Tarzan Goes To India, directed by John Guillermin. Khan realises his true purpose and ditches his evil bosses to do good. Check out a glimpse of his character here. Shakti Kapoor Bagged the Role of a Baddie in 1980 Hit Qurbani Thanks to Feroz Khan’s Mercedes - Here's How

Tarzan Goes To India also had Simi Garewal in the role of a princess. She looks gorgeous and so very young. Reports suggest the movie was shot in Bombay (now Mumbai), Bengaluru and Mysore.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 25, 2022 08:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).