Filmfare Awards 2019: Sona Mohapatra Has A Message For Those Who Thought Her Career In Bollywood Is 'Done And Dusted' -Read Here

Sona Mohapatra is one woman who almost fought against the Me Too accused Anu Malik alone. She voiced her disdain for having him on the judges' panel of Indian Idol's recent season and relentlessly worked towards getting him ousted. The channel had to oblige at the end. She has also been vocal about her disgust over Salman Khan's comment on Priyanka Chopra's decision to choose to wed over Bharat. So when the lady got nominated for Baby Gold from Saand Ki Aankh in the Best Playback Singer Female for the Filmfare Awards this time, she decided to slyly tell those that if you are honest, nobody can stop you. Sona Mohapatra Shares Pics Wearing a Monokini; Lashes Out at Trolls for Saying the Singer Wears ‘Slut Clothes’ and Then Says ‘#MeToo’

Sona tweeted, "In a year where most would’ve thought of my career in #Bollywood to be dead & dusted. Why you ask? Well, that’s what happens when you call out the Salman Khans & also become enemy number 1 via @IndiaMeToo." She seriously is a ballsy woman and we need more like her in the film industry. Perhaps then films like Kabir Singh won't be celebrated.

We don't know if Sona will win in this category when the event happens but she has surely won our hearts.