Theatres have opened finally after being closed for six-seven months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There have been a lot of talks about what should and shouldn't be screened. People are still concerned about whether or not to venture inside a theatre during this uncertain time. Theatre owners have thus upped their game to lure the audience. INOX has rolled out an offer wherein patrons can book an entire theatre for Rs 2999. What about the food? Well, that's yet unknown if it's included in the offer or not. RRR: SS Rajamouli’s Film in Trouble after BJP MP and Adivasi Leader Soyam Bapu Rao Threatens to Burn Down Theatres Over Wrongful Portrayal of Jr NTR’s Komaram Bheem

The deal is you have the entire theatre to yourself. To avail it, there has to at least two members. If you are getting more, make sure it is as per the new norms of 50% capacity. Viewers get the freedom to chose a day and date. They will also choose whether to watch a new movie or an old one. So it's all up to you how you want to utilise this offer.

After Government confirmed that theatres can open from October 15, there have rousing debates on what should be shown at the theatre. Feeling betrayed by the producers, theatre owners refused to screen the movies released on OTT platforms making it clear that they are upset. Now which new movie makes it to the theatre remains to be seen.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 31, 2020 02:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).