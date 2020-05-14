Freddy Daruwala On Dealing With Stress After Father's COVID-19 Diagnosis: 'Meditation And Prayers Helped Me'

Freddy Daruwala (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Race 3 actor Freddy Daruwala’s father Kurush Daruwala was tested positive for COVID-19. Globally over 4.3 million people have contracted the disease. In India, there are 49,219 active cases, out of the over 78,000 who were tested positive. The mortality rate in India due to the disease is 3.29%. This is a scary time for families with a member affected by the coronavirus. Freddy opened up about dealing with his father's diagnosis in an interview with Times of India. "So, since we found out about my father’s positive results, we’re making sure that he is isolated and using only one room and one dedicated toilet to himself. His clothes, bed sheets and other used things are sanitized, washed and kept with utmost care."

The actor added that the rest of the family members are keeping a safe distance from his father but making sure he doesn't feel lonely. "His recovery is our primary concern," Freddy added.

"Initially, when the test results had not come and we were in limbo, it was absolutely an emotionally draining situation for me," Freddy further explained. Freddy Daruwala - Here’s The Workout Routine of Indian Actor That Helps Him Maintain His Aesthetic Physique (Watch Videos)

"Not knowing what has happened to my father and the unawareness of what will happen if we find negative/positive results kept me very down and depressed. I’m the middle man between my family and my dad during these days. I have to make sure my dad gets every necessary thing and at the same time, I also have to keep myself enough sanitized and sane where I can be safe for other family members and don’t become a carrier myself. Meditation and prayers helped me to take up all the day’s work without any stress."

Freddy added that the rest of the family members have not been tested for the virus since none of them has shown the symptom of contracting the virus. The actor praised the BMC for being prompt.