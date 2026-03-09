Mumbai, March 9: Residents across specific sectors of Mumbai are set to experience a significant disruption in water supply beginning tomorrow, Tuesday, March 10, 2026. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has scheduled this 24-hour suspension to facilitate critical pipeline maintenance and infrastructure improvements within the Goregaon (East) region.

The planned maintenance involves essential connection work on a diverted 750 mm diameter water pipeline situated along the approach road to the flyover on Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari Road. Consequently, the municipal authority has cautioned that water supply will remain suspended from 9 am on Tuesday until 9 am on Wednesday, March 11, 2026.

P East Ward Areas:

Shivshahi Project: Water will be supplied between 11:45 pm and 5:45 am with regular pressure.

Shrikrishna Nagar and Indira Gandhi Research Institute Area: Water supply is scheduled between 3:30 am and 9:00 am.

P South Ward Areas:

Satellite Tower, Santosh Nagar, Mali Nagar, Hable Pada, Umarshet Pada, Nagarmode Pada, Sunil Maidan, and stretches along Film City Road: Water supply will be available between 12 midnight and 3:00 am.

Mohan Gokhale Road, Krishna Vatika Road, Sai Marg, and Arya Bhaskar Road: Residents in these areas will receive water during the same window (12 midnight to 3:00 am), though the BMC has noted that this supply may be at reduced pressure.

BMC Maintenance Impact on Local Infrastructure

Civic officials explained that this temporary shutdown is a necessary measure to ensure the long-term stability and efficiency of the water distribution network in Goregaon (East). By performing this connection work now, the BMC aims to prevent more severe technical complications in the future, ultimately improving service reliability for the local population.

The interruption will primarily affect various neighborhoods located within the P East and P South wards. While some residents will face a complete stoppage, others should expect limited supply hours or reduced water pressure as the city manages the redistribution during this 24-hour maintenance window.

BMC Revised Supply Schedules and Safety Precautions

To assist residents in planning their water usage, the BMC has issued a revised distribution timetable for the affected areas. In the P East Ward, residents of the Shivshahi Project are scheduled to receive water between 11:45 pm and 5:45 am. Similarly, the Shrikrishna Nagar and Indira Gandhi Research Institute vicinity will see supply restored from 3:30 am to 9:00 am.

For the P South Ward, a window between 12 midnight and 3:00 am has been allocated for Satellite Tower, Santosh Nagar, Mali Nagar, Hable Pada, Umarshet Pada, Nagarmode Pada, Sunil Maidan, and areas along Film City Road. Residents along Mohan Gokhale Road, Krishna Vatika Road, Sai Marg, and Arya Bhaskar Road are expected to receive water during this same period, though potentially at lower pressure. Authorities have strongly advised residents to store sufficient water in advance and exercise caution during the period of limited supply. Additionally, the civic body noted that tap water may appear discolored post-resumption; residents are urged to boil water for domestic use until it runs clear.

