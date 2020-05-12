Freddy Daruwala Birthday Special: Here’s The Workout Routine of Indian Actor That Helps Him Maintain His Aesthetic Physique (Watch Videos)

Freddy Daruwala (Photo Credits: File Image)

Freddy Daruwala turns 36 years old on May 12, 2020. He is an Indian model and Bollywood actor who made his debut with a blockbuster movie Holiday. Freddy Daruwala plays a negative role in the movie, which starred Akshay Kumar in the lead role. He has also featured in movies like Commando 2, Force 2 and Race 3. The actor was recently seen in Poison, which is a Zee 5 web series that released on April 19, 2019. Freddy Daruwala has always grabbed attention for his lean muscular body. On the occasion of his birthday, let us take a brief look at the actor's workout routine, that helps him maintain his aesthetic physique.

Workout Routine of Freddy Daruwala

Freddy Daruwala is a fitness enthusiast and makes sure that he gives a decent amount of time from his routine to his workout. The actor not only lifts weights in the gym to build his muscles, but also engages in other activities like kickboxing and other aerobic exercises. The Holiday actor does rope skipping exercise every day, which is the secret behind his lean physique and chiselled core. The Bollywood actor also believes that it is not about how much weight you lift, but about how you perform neatly with proper form that works on muscle. Freddy does weight training regularly where he focuses on each and every muscle group to maintain his aesthetic look. Also, he loves doing pull-ups exercises which have helped him develop a muscular back.

Freddy Daruwala Training His Trapezius Muscle

Freddy Daruwala Rotator Cuff Exercise

Freddy Daruwala's Deadlift Exercise

Freddy Daruwala Kickboxing

Freddy Daruwala's Pull-Ups!

Freddy Daruwala Skipping Ropes!

Exercise Tips By Freddy Daruwala

Freddy Daruwala's workout routine and videos are indeed motivational. The actor's physique shows his dedication to fitness. We wish him a very Happy Birthday and hope that he continues to stay fit and prosper in his acting career in the coming years.