Gadar 2 is one of the most anticipated Bollywood movies of the year. Lead actors Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel are back with another interesting story that has driven the audience crazy already. The posters, trailer, and songs of Gadar 2 have set movie buffs’ expectations sky-high. The film portrays the story of the Indo-Pakistani war in 1971 and its impact on people's lives. Set against the backdrop of the anti-India campaign, Sunny Deol's character Tara Singh will fight against the Crush India Movement, to bring his son back home. Starting from epic dialogues, and cinematography to beautiful songs, everything is there in this trailer - A PERFECT FAMILY ENTERTAINER. During promotional activities, Sunny Deol said, "I hadn’t felt this nervous when my first film released,” reports PTI. Gadar 2 Trailer: Sunny Deol Fights for His Country and Son During the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War in This Sequel! (Watch Video).

Gadar 2 is written by Shaktimaan Talwar, choreography by Shabina Khan. The film is produced by Anil Sharma Productions, MM Moviez and

co-Producer by Suman Sharma. Ahead of the film’s release, let’s take a look at some of its key details. Gadar 2 Trailer Out Now! Sunny Deol Fights Pakistanis in First Glimpse for Sequel to 2001 Film (Watch Video).

Cast – Gadar 2 cast Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in lead roles. The film also features Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur among others in key roles.

Plot - The synopsis of the film reads, "During the backdrop of the Crush India campaign in 1971, Tara Singh travels back to Pakistan to save his son Charanjeet Jeete Singh who is imprisoned and tortured by the Pakistan soldiers under Major General Hamid Iqbal."

Check Out The Trailer Of Gadar 2 Here:

Release Date – Gadar 2 Will Hit Theatres on August 11.

Review – The reviews for Gadar 2 are not out yet. LatestLY will share the review of this. Hindi flick as soon as it is out.

