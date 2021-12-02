Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel from Gadar: Ek Prem Katha have reunited for the film's sequel, 20 years after the blockbuster. The two will be reprising their roles in the film which has flagged off its shooting schedule. The pictures from the film's 'muhurat' have gone viral. Ameesha took to her Instagram to share an image from the film's set, she captioned the picture, "Gadar 2. Muhurat shot. The General was kind enough to grace the occasion (sic)." Gadar 2: First Look of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel From Their Upcoming Film Revealed! (View Pics).

In the image, Sunny can be seen sporting a turban and red kurta, while Ameesha has donned an orange Patiala suit. Pictures from the 'muhurat' shot show that the styling is in line with where the first film ended. It'll be interesting to see how the story progresses. Sunny Deol too shared an image on his Instagram, he wrote, "We started filming of Gadar 2. Will post Tara Singh soon (sic)." Gadar 2: Sunny Deol Shares a Glimpse of His Script Reading Session for His Film’s Sequel in Manali.

Sunny Deol As Tara Singh And Ameesha Patel As Sakeena From Gadar 2 Sets

Sunny Deol's Look From Gadar 2

Gadar 2 Muhurat Pic

Earlier, Sunny had shared the film's motion poster as he captioned it, "After two decades the wait is finally over! On the auspicious day of Dusshera, presenting to you the motion poster of Gadar 2. The Katha Continues." Anil Sharma is directing the sequel under the Zee Studios production. The film is scheduled for a 2022 release.

