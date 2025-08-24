Sunny Deol has showered praise on Aryan Khan for his upcoming Netflix series The Ba***ds of Bollywood, marking the star kid’s directorial debut. Sharing the trailer on Instagram, the Gadar 2 actor wrote, “Dear @aryan, your show is looking absolutely fantastic! Bob has been full of praise, your father will be very proud. Wishing you all the very best, beta. Chak De Phatte.” ‘Badli Si Hawa Hai’ Song Out: Aryan Khan Drops Teaser of First Song From His Debut Show ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’, Attempts To Strike a Chord With Youth.

Sunny Deol Shares Post on Instagram – See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

Bobby Deol Praises Aryan Khan’s Netflix Series

Bobby Deol, who stars in the series, reportedly admires Aryan’s work, adding to the growing anticipation ahead of its September 18, 2025 release. The show, featuring Bobby Deol, Sahher Bambba, Raghav Juyal and cameos from Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh, promises a bold blend of humour, drama and satire. Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Aryan Khan Unveils ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ New Quirky Teaser; Rumoured Girlfriend Larissa Bonesi Calls Him 'Unstoppable' (View Post)

Aryan Khan Shares the New Teaser of ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raghav Juyal (@raghavjuyal)

Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan Reconcile After ‘Darr’ Rift

Sunny and Shah Rukh, who famously shared the screen in Yash Chopra’s Darr (1993), had a long-standing rift following the film’s release. Sunny had felt overshadowed by SRK’s portrayal of the antagonist and reportedly even tore his pants during a heated argument with Chopra. However, the two have since reconciled, with Shah Rukh attending the success party of Gadar 2.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 24, 2025 06:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).