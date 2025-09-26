Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel, who recently returned to the big screen with Gadar 2, sat down with Ranveer Allahbadia on his BeerBicep podcast and shared some candid details about her personal life, celebrity crushes and thoughts on marriage. ‘Worthy Competitor for Urvashi Rautela’: Ameesha Patel Claims She’s ‘Only Female Actress With 12 Crore Plus Footfall’, Gets Brutally Trolled.

Ameesha Patel Admits Crush on Tom Cruise

The actress admitted she has been a die-hard fan of Hollywood star Tom Cruise since her school days. Sharing how her admiration for him has lasted for decades, she revealed, “I have a crush on Tom Cruise. If you can do a podcast with him, please invite me to it. I’ve loved Tom Cruise since childhood. I had his picture in my pencil box. I had his picture in my files. The only poster I had in my room was of Tom Cruise. He’s my forever crush. I always joke that he’s the only man I can put my principles aside for. I can do anything for him. If you ask if I could have a one-night stand with him, yes, I can.”

Ameesha Patel Opens Up on Marriage Proposals and Career

Opening up about her personal choices, Ameesha recalled how even during her school years she never chased boys, instead, they were the ones trying to woo her. She revealed that marriage proposals have never stopped coming her way, but many of them came with conditions. “A lot of the people I met wanted me to stay at home and not work after marriage, and that didn’t sit right with me. I wanted to become Ameesha Patel first, because I had already spent so much of my life being someone’s daughter, and I didn’t want to spend my adulthood as just someone’s wife,” she explained. ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’ Re-Releases: Ameesha Patel Thanks Fans for Their Love for Her Debut Film, Says ‘I Am Extremely Grateful’.

Ameesha Patel Opens Up on Settling Down if She Finds the Right Person

On the topic of marriage, the actress made it clear she is open to settling down but only if she meets the right person. “I am all up for marriage, as long as I find someone worthy. They say that ‘Where there is a will, there is a way,’ so the person who finds me through everything and mauke par chauka maarlege will be my person. I still get all kinds of proposals from a lot of well-to-do families. People half my age want to take me out on a date, and I am open to it because a man has to be mentally mature. I have met a lot of people older than me that have the IQ of a fly,” she quipped.

Ameesha Patel’s Recent Film

With her comeback film Gadar 2 opposite of Sunny Deol performing strongly at the box office, Ameesha has once again found herself in the spotlight not just for her work but also for her candid and unfiltered confessions.

