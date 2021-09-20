Prep work for Ganapath has begun. Actor Kriti Sanon, who will be seen in a different action avatar for her upcoming Pooja Entertainment film Ganapath opposite actor Tiger Shroff, shared a glimpse of her prep for the role on Monday. The Mimi actor will be seen in some high-octane action sequences and stunts for the film. Ganapath Release Date Out! Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon's Film To Hit the Big Screens on Christmas 2022 (Watch Video).

The diva took to her Instagram handle to put out gorgeous post prep videos as she trains for the character. "Sweaty mornings #GanapathPrep," Kriti wrote alongside the snap. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with Good Co., Ganapath is being directed by Vikas Bahl. Ganapath: Tiger Shroff's Rs 200 Crore-Budgeted Film to Recreate Futuristic Mumbai in Far East Asia (LatestLY Exclusive).

Touted to be an action-thriller, the film will be going on the floors soon.Ganapath will see Tiger and Kriti sharing screen space again after their debut film Heropanti and music video 'Chal Wahan Jaate Hain.'

