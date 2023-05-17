Actress Anushka Kaushik, who is known for her work in Maharani 2, Ghar Waapsi, Crash Course and Garmi is quite excited to go back to her roots and work in a yet-to-be-titled short film. The actress started her journey with short-format content and coming back to the medium is a heartening experience for her. The actress shot for the project in Rajasthan and she is enamoured by the beauty of the northwestern state. Walking down the memory lane, she said, "I started my career by making short films and that was the time when I was doing a lot of short format content on YouTube but it was mainly rom-com." Did You Know Anushka Kaushik Used To Mimic Characters From The Kapil Sharma Show in School?.

" Then I started doing long formats on OTT platforms. In the last two-three years, I had said no to a lot of projects as I didn't find anything exciting in them. But this is the kind of script that I genuinely want to do." Shedding light on the short film, Anushka revealed, "It's a friendship drama. After reading the script of the short film, I started crying since it's full of life and the message that it gives is very refreshing and personal, which will also make you emotional. I enjoyed every bit of playing the character." Produced and directed by Dheeraj Jindal, the short film, written by Palak, also features Akashdeep Arora as Anushka's co-star. Patna Shukla: Ghar Waapsi Fame Anushka Kaushik to Play a Prominent Role in Raveena Tandon Starrer, Produced by Arbaaz Khan.

Talking about the dynamics between the two characters, the actress shared, "In this short film, we are playing friends and as actors both of us are on the journey to explore how relations between a boy and a girl can be. The short film has been shot in Jaipur and I have previously shot in Udaipur. I am in love with Rajasthan; its aesthetics and culture." She further mentioned, "When I entered the resort (where we were staying), they welcomed me by putting teeka on my forehead and garland and gave me their traditional pagdi. This time, we shot at Pink city and it was a beautiful experience to shoot during nights." Apart from Arbaaz Khan's Patna Shukla where she will be seen alongside seasoned actors like Raveena Tandon and the late Satish Kaushik, Anushka is also doing an anthology for Netflix, followed by a feature film for Maddock Films.

