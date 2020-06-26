Govinda's son, Yashvardhan Ahuja met with a car accident recently and while he has sustained minor injuries, his Mini Cooper was badly damaged. The accident took place near Amitabh Bachchan's Prateeksha bungalow at around 8.30 pm. The other car belonged to YRF and their driver was on their way to pick BR Chopra's grandson, Rishabh Chopra. The actor quickly rushed to the spot when his son informed him about the accident and spoke to a few witnesses who clarified that Chopra’s driver had broken the signal and jumped the red light. Govinda’s Son Yashvardhan Ahuja Meets with a Car Accident in Mumbai.

Narrating the details of his incident, Govinda in his conversation with ETimes said, "I reached the spot as soon as Yash called us saying what had happened. We informed the cops immediately and they reached there in no time. I asked people who saw the accident and they told me that the other driver had jumped the signal leading to the mishap. Aaj kal aisa zamana aa gaya hai ke even if you are right, you need proof to prove that you are right. So I have witnesses talking about it on camera. Yash was taken to the doctor for dressing as he sustained injuries on his hand. The airbags were a huge saviour!"

Speaking about Rishabh Chopra's car, the actor said, "We reached Juhu police station after that. Rishabh Chopra and Akshay, who I suppose is a production manager with Yash Raj Films (YRF) were there. They apologised for what had happened. Mujhe koi shadyantra (conspiracy) nahi laga ismey, aur unhoney mere aatey hi maafi maangli, toh maine unko maaf kar diya. They also said that they will take care of the damages caused."

However, the actor is surprised that none of the other YRF family members have given him any courtesy calls. “It was a Chopra (Yash Raj) family car. I was taken aback that they haven’t called me so far. Maybe they will call later," he said in his same interaction. Krushna Abhishek Shares a Throwback Pic With Govinda, Reveals He Was the Kid on Poster of Hatya.

Govinda's son, however, assures that he's doing fine and Rishabh Chopra has been checking on him continuously. "It was like a T zone where the accident occurred. Rishabh has been calling to check on me and he has been respectful throughout this ordeal. With the roads being relatively empty, people tend to speed off and that is what happened with the other driver. Had I not pressed the brakes, this could have been worse. We need to be careful. I am also grateful to the people around who immediately rushed towards me to see if I am okay," he asserted.

We wish him a speedy recovery.

