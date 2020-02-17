Gully Boy's 13 Wins At Filmfare Awards 2020 Makes A Disgruntled User Add 'Paid Award' On Wikipedia

Gully Boy team at Filmfare Awards 2020 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It's silly how everyone is discussing and debating on whether or not Filmfare Awards did the right job in awarding so many trophies to Gully Boy. The latter created history by winning 13 trophies at the gala which was held at Guwahati, Assam this time. Now people are debating on whether or not it was a just show. Filmfare has stopped being important a long time ago, so this discussion is now futile. But not everyone can accept reality so easily. A very disgruntled user went to Filmfare Awards' Wikipedia page and wrote 'Paid Awards' next to Gully Boy's 13 wins. Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Gully Boy Team Dance to ‘Apna Time Aayega’ After Their Big Win at Filmfare Awards 2020 (Watch Video)

Now Wikipedia is a user-managed page and so anybody can contribute here. It was easy for someone to show their resentment through the same. It was obviously rectified later but it did create quite a frenzy when it happened.

Now people were really pissed with Gully Boy walking away with all the major awards. Lyricist Manoj Muntashir went ahead and vowed that he won't attend any more awards show as his song from Kesari Teri Mitti was snubbed at the Filmfare Awards. But nobody thought somebody would be so affected by an award show that has been repeatedly trolled for its faulty winners' list.