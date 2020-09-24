It is known that Aayush Sharma would be seen playing the lead role in the Hindi remake of the Marathi crime thriller, Mulshi Pattern. This upcoming film titled as Guns of North would be produced by Salman Khan’s home production. It was earlier reported that LoveYatri director Abhiraj Minawala would be helming the film, but, it is now stated that Mahesh Manjrekar has been roped in to direct Guns of North, reports Mirror. Is Salman Khan’s Movie with Aayush Sharma a Remake of the Marathi Film Mulshi Pattern?

For the unversed, Mahesh Manjrekar had played the character Ganpat in Mulshi Pattern and now it would be intriguing to watch him direct the Hindi version. The script of the film is reportedly finalised and it is expected to go on floors by November. About Manjrekar roped in as the director, a source revealed to the tabloid, “He has helmed Vaastav and City of Gold in the past and this film is in a similar space, making him the ideal choice. Mahesh will have multiple acting workshops with Aayush in October.” Manjrekar’s last directorial project was a Marathi film titled Bhai: Vyakti Ki Valli that released in 2019. Salman Khan to Return with his Cop Avatar in Aayush Sharma's Next Gangster Drama?

Guns of North is reportedly said to be releasing in five languages – Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Oriya. Lead actor Aayush Sharma is undergoing major transformation to get into the skin of his character. The actor is said to have gained around 12 kilos for this role. Keep watching space for further updates!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 24, 2020 09:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).