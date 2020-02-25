Is Salman Khan’s Movie with Aayush Sharma a Remake of the Marathi Film Mulshi Pattern? Read Details

Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma (Photo Credits: IANS, Facebook)

Just few days ago there were reports of Salman Khan teaming up with his brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma. It was stated that the 54-year-old superstar will be playing the role of a Sikh cop and Aayush would be playing the role of a gangster. And this untitled project will be helmed by Abhiraj Minawala, the one who directed Loveyatri. But did you know this upcoming flick is a remake of the hit Marathi movie, Mulshi Pattern? Salman Khan to Return with his Cop Avatar in Aayush Sharma's Next Gangster Drama?

The 2018 film Mulshi Pattern was written and directed by Pravin Tarde. Not only that, he also played the lead role in this movie. As per the latest report, the remake rights of this movie was recently acquired by Salman Khan. Talking more about this project, a trade source revealed to Pinkvilla, “After Marathi movie Mulshi Pattern emerged as a hit a couple of years ago, director Pravin Tarde had kept a special screening of the movie for Arbaaz and Salman Khan. Both had liked the movie as the concept is topical and involved farmers. They were keen to do a Hindi remake but buzz is that Salman only recently acquired the remake rights of Mulshi Pattern and will make an announcement soon. But instead of Pravin Tarde, Abhiraj Minawala will be directing the remake.”

The source also revealed how Salman Khan was impressed with the story-line of Mulshi Pattern. About it the trade source was further quoted as saying, “Salman loved the concept and the rural-urban conflict that happens when farmers, who live near the cities, sell off their lands for money and their children resort to crime when the money runs out.” Aayush Sharma: 'Salman Bhai Inspires Entire Country When It Comes to Fitness'.

With regards to the shooting of this yet-to-be titled project, the source stated, “Salman will be required for the shoot for 15-20 days schedule. Once he completes Radhe by March, he will travel to USA and Canada for the Meet-And-Greet tour in April, and then, once he’s back, he begins shoot for Abhiraj’s movie from a start-to-finish schedule which begins from May. The scenes are mostly confrontational ones with Aayush who will begin shoot by March. Both Salman and Aayush’s characters have been changed for a more pan-Indian audience and will be based in the north India.” Well, we just cannot wait to hear the official announcement!