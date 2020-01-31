Happy Hardy and Heer Movie Review: What’s More Painful Than Watching Himesh Reshammiya Act? Watching Two of Him Act!

Happy Hardy And Heer Movie Review (Photo Credits: HR Musik Limited)

Happy Hardy And Heer Movie Review: If there is an award for the 'Most Acting Done in a Film' this year, then Himesh Reshammiya should bag that one. In his latest attempt to prove himself to be an actor (But why?), Himesh does not one but a double role in Happy Hardy And Heer. Sonia Mann plays the unfortunate female lead, who has to romance two Himesh's in a movie with no respite backup anywhere. And 'Happy' is only restricted to the title, and nowhere in our feelings when watching Himesh goes through all kinds of motions (except loose) in the movie. Happy Hardy And Heer Trailer: Two Himesh Reshammiyas, One Ranu Mondal and Bhangra Version of Ashiqui Me Teri Make This A Treat (Watch Video).

Happy (Himesh Reshammiya) and Heer (Sonia Mann) have been friends from their schooling in Punjab. Happy has also been in love with her since then, but Heer has no inkling about his feelings for her. After they grow up, Heer finds a job in UK, and Happy, who always refers to himself as a loser, follows her there.

One day, Heer randomly scolds Happy for his loser attitude, after which he decides to take a break and leave the place. In the interim, she meets Hardy (Himesh once more), an affluent Gujarati businessman in the UK who is also a nasal singer. It is love at first sight for Hardy, and despite his resemblance with her friend, Heer also falls for him. But what happens when Happy returns and finally reveals his feelings? Watch the film (or maybe not) to know what turns out next in this gheesi-peethi love story that takes its many inspirations from films like Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Kya Kehna, Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai or any love triangle made in Bollywood.

If you have watched his Aap Ka Surroor, if you have watched his Teraa Surroor, if you have watched any one of his films, you know there is only one actor that Himesh is very much obsessed with - himself. There is plenty to display of that obsession in Happy Hardy And Heer, where his double role is just the least of the problems. For one, he himself has written the story, and like his mentor, Salman Khan, he sucks at that. Himesh also appears as HR, his character from Aap Ka Surroor, in the start and becomes narrator for his own movie. At one point, we see Happy and his friend watch "Aashiqui Mein Teri" song from 36 China Town, that was composed and sung by him, and the funny part is we already saw a recreated version of that track moments ago. The best part arrives when in a crucial, one of Himesh's avatars calls himself the 'best actor'. Try not to eye-roll at that!

The direction by Raka is very perfunctory as is how normally Himesh movies turn out. Do you remember what happened to the guy who made Aap Ka Surroor? Neither do I. Anyway, this Raka also appears in a cameo as Shampy, a sleazy groom wanting to see his bride in a two-piece during her bidaai in what is one of the film's many lame attempts to make you laugh. We even have Himesh sing "Ghonchu" in the background! To be fair, I would rather have watched Shampy make a fool of himself in an entire movie, rather than Himesh doing so for what is the umpteenth time now. Happy Hardy And Heer Introduces Topic of Friend-zone: Himesh Reshammiya.

Another drawnout gag that never seems to end is Happy trying to be an artist by painting stuff that would make Majnu from Welcome look like Picasso. It wasn't funny the first time, it wasn't funny even when the gag finally gets its conclusion.

Sometimes the film rushes up things. like how easily Hardy and Heer fall in love. And sometimes it takes its own sweet thing to get through the scenes. There is no damn consistency.

Watch The Trailer of Happy Hardy And Heer:

Happy Hardy And Heer does draw some modicum of interest in the climax portions, as it tries to undo the tangled mess of this love triangle. Or maybe, it is more so because I realised the movie is finally about to end.

The only couple of things that work in the favour of the film are the picturesque locales (where the film tries to pass off Glasgow as Manchester) and the songs (and there are SO MANY OF THEM!).

The Performances

Himesh in the film is trying to prove more to himself that he is an actor, 'cos there was no one else in the empty theatre I watched the film to see him do so. After years of putting up a serious poker-face in his past movies, at least, Himesh is bearable in the dramatic portions. The funny Himesh is the one that gets to your nerves. Sonia Mann is pretty but her expressions are more on the vacuous side.

Yay!

- The Movie Is Mercifully About Two Hours

- Songs, Somewhat and The Locales

Nay!

- Everything Else!

Final Thoughts

At one point in the film, some of the characters fold their hands and ask Happy to stop what he is doing. After watching Happy Hardy And Heer, that's exactly what I want to do in front of Himesh Reshammiya. Hope he listens this time!