The trailer of Emraan Hashmi starrer Harami which will be premiered at the Busan Film Festival (October 21-30) is here and it looks super interesting. The film looks dark with its setting of Mumbai's street crimes with young individuals being in the centre of it. The trailer showcases how young children are recruited to pickpockets and undertake other criminal activities. Emraan Hashmi is seen in the role of a strangely mysterious, English-speaking crime lord, which is an extremely rare characteristic one may find in Mumbai crime films. Harami: Emraan Hashmi's Interesting First Look Unveiled; Indo-American Film to Premiere At Busan International Film Festival 2020.

The official synopsis of the film reads, "Harami is a hard-hitting, visually striking street saga of youth crime and broken destinies, love and redemption, played out against the vibrant backdrop of chaotic and relentless Mumbai." Apart from Hashmi, the film stars Rizwan Shaikh, Danshree Patil, Harsh Rajendra Rane, Ashutosh Gaikwad, Machindra Ghadkar, Sarthak Dusane, Manish Mishra, Yash Kamble, Durgesh Gupta, Aditya Bhagat, Starr Liu, Diksha Nisha & Adil Khan in key roles.

Check Out the Trailer Here:

Speaking about Emraan's strange character in the film and his casting, the film's director Shyam Madiraju had said in an interview, "It was Emraan Hashmi playing the role of 'Sagar Bhai' a very Dickensian Feagin-like character who is a former English teacher turned gang lord who is the real revelation of the film. The role complex and nuanced and unlike anything Emraan had done before, was a true challenge for both Emraan and me."17 Years Of Emraan Hashmi: Fans Celebrate The Actor's Career With The Sweetest Tweets.

Harami is an official selection to New Currents main competition section of Busan International Film Festival 2020.

