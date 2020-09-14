Harami an Indo- American production feature film, written and directed by Shyam Madiraju and featuring Emraan Hashmi has officially been selected to be a part of the main competition section (New Horizons) of the Busan International Film Festival 2020. The first look of Emraan from the film has now been released. The film stars Emraan in a rather interesting character, that of 'Sagar Bhai’, who is a former English teacher turned gang lord. 17 Years Of Emraan Hashmi: Fans Celebrate The Actor's Career With The Sweetest Tweets.

In the first look of the film, Emraan can be seen in an interesting look with long hair and spectacles. The actor is seen in a pensive mood on the same. The film is set in Mumbai and revolves around the a story of finding redemption in a chaotic city. The film carves itself in a special place given that Harami is the only Indian film to be selected for this year’s main competition. Emraan Hashmi Takes a Subtle Dig at Media Hounding Postman Outside Kangana Ranaut's Office (View Tweet).

Check Out the First Look Here:

UPDATE... #Harami - an Indo- American production starring #EmraanHashmi - to have its world premiere at 25th #Busan International Film Festival 2020 in #SouthKorea... #BIFF2020 will be held from 21 to 30 Oct 2020... Directed by Shyam Madiraju... #Emraan's look from the film... pic.twitter.com/IjX2ezUgp6 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 14, 2020

Speaking about the film making it to Busan film festival, Emraan said, "Kudos to Shyam and his Harami team for making it into the prestigious main competition section of the festival. It was a true passion project for all involved and I am looking forward to the day when we will be able to share the film with the Indian audience.”

Busan Film Festival is all set to be held in South Korea from October 21 to 30. Harami directed by Shyam Madiraju is produced by Paul Feig and Sunny Khanna.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 14, 2020 02:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).